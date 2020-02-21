Large local employers keeping eyes on Anthem, Parkview contract situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the area’s biggest employers are waiting to see what will happen with their employees’ healthcare after Parkview Health announced the termination of a contract with insurance provider Anthem of Indiana.

According to a post on the Parkview Health website, the contract between Anthem of Indiana and Parkview Health will end on April 29. A representative for Anthem told WANE 15 that the company has been working with Parkview on a new contract.

Two of the biggest employers that utilize Anthem in the area are Fort Wayne Community Schools and Purdue University.

In a statement issued to WANE 15 Friday, leaders with F.W.C.S. seemed optimistic that employees would not have to look for a new healthcare provider.

“We are confident Parkview and Anthem will be able to come to an agreement for the benefit of FWCS employees and the community at large,” the statement said.

Earlier in the week, a post on Purdue’s website gave background into the negotiations. According to the post, the school and Anthem were attempting to reduce costs for those using Parkview and credits a study by RAND Corporation.

A spokesperson for Anthem pointed out that the study found private insurers pay Parkview four times what Medicare would pay for the same care and Parkview’s costs are higher than the state average.

According to the Human Resources department of the university, more information about the negotiations will be provided to employees.

Parkview Health representatives would not give details about what companies may have employees looking for a new place to go for care, if the contract ends.

“Out of respect for employers’ privacy, we are choosing not to name those who may be impacted by Anthem’s decision to terminate our agreement,” Public Relations Manager Tami Brigle said. “We value our relationships with employers and our patients, and we know that they are each working through this news in their own way. As for scope, our negotiations impact those with Anthem Medicare Advantage, Anthem Medicaid and commercial plans in Indiana. Parkview Physicians Group providers based in Ohio are not impacted.”