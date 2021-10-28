Large food production facility planned south of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large-scale development is planned for farmland in southern Allen County.

Paperwork has been filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission for ‘Project Green.’ The building will be located on Pleasant Center Road near Bluffton Road and Walmart’s milk processing plant.

The application was filed by Robert Lattarulo and Dennis Spitler back in August. In the documents, the pair proposed a 673,000 square-foot building on more than 54 acres of farmland and is expected to be a food production facility.





When complete, the facility is expected to generate the equivalent of 7,000 acres of food products annually, according to planning documents. This will cause the facility to generate 30 to 40 truckloads of traffic per day during a five-day week cycle.

However, the proposal promises a quiet “campus-like atmosphere.”

WANE 15 reached out to both Lattarulo and Spitler. At the time of this publication, both Lattarulo and Spitler have not returned our calls.

The address associated with the application is on Stellhorn Road and the phone number associated leads to a company called Ascending Green.

The project is drawing similar comparisons to ‘Project Mastodon,’ Amazon’s distribution center along U.S. 30. However, an official with the company told WANE 15 that Amazon had nothing to do with ‘Project Green.’

Back in September, both the Allen County Plan Commission and Allen County commissioners approved the rezoning of the property on Pleasant Center Road from agriculture to industrial. Now the project is in the hands of the developers.

Pleasant Center trustee John Henry told WANE 15 there is not a timeline on how long construction would take. The number of potential employees for the new facility is also not known at this time.