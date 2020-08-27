Large donation to Vietnam Wall project allows for ground breaking in the coming weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum has announced a $100,000 donation for the Vietnam Wall project from the UAW Local 2209.

“We are proud and honored to support this important project and are donating a check for $100,000 for the installation of the wall. This lasting tribute to the fallen heroes of the Vietnam War will bring thousands of new visitors to our community,” said Holly Murphy, President of the local union.

The Union says the donation will help the museum get closer to its goal of $1.7 million.

“We are over whelmed by the generosity of Local 2209 and their many members. Their support over the years has been critical to the success of our operation and will continue to be for years to come,” said Greg Bedford, Commander of the Shrine and Museum.

This donation will allow the museum to break ground on the project in the coming weeks.

“Our members of Local 2209 voted unanimously to support this treasured monument. We will also provide the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum with an additional $50,000 for operating expenses over the next two years.”

For more information on The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, visit their website.