FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many AT&T customers in northeast Indiana are reporting wireless outages.

According to AT&T, this is caused by a network issue and is expected to be “back to normal” by Saturday.

AT&T said that if a customer has access to WIFI, they can use it to make a phone call in the meantime. To learn how to set this up, click here.

To see if your area is impacted, click here.