Large apartment building could replace homes, trees near Diebold Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Commercial ‘for sale’ signs have popped up along a wooded residential street in a fast developing area, signaling the change that could be on the way.

Plans have been filed for a 344 unit, four-story tall apartment building along Norarrow Drive. The road intersects with Diebold Road, south of Union Chapel Road, near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The applicant, looking for approval from the Allen County Plan Commission, is Saxon Partners. The group also filed plans for a different apartment building south of this proposal, along Diebold Road. That lot is an open field.

The plan for the 18-acre site on Norarrow Drive includes one parking spot for each unit in the three-wing building. The land is zoned for agricultural use, but would have to be changed for residential use before work can begin.

The Norarrow complex is expected to be a part of the monthly Allen County Plan Commission public hearing, set for Thursday, December 12, at Citizens Square.