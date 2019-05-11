Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold the 2019 Lapper fundraising walk and Survivors Day Celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The walk raises money to help local people with cancer.

The money raised through this walk stays in Northeast Indiana to help neighbors and friends who have cancer. This year, Cancer Services invites the community to help raise $80,000 in celebration of the organization’s 75th anniversary.

There are three ways to participate: 1) raise money and walk at the event, 2) make a donation or 3) become a sponsor. Many participants walk and donate in honor of a loved one.

Register to participate or make a donation online here.

After the walk, the public is invited to the Survivors Day Celebration at 11 a.m. The celebration includes food, music, and fun for the entire family.

It’s all happening at Brotherhood Office Park, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 starting at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

