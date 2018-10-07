Lantern Tours offered at the Old Fort Video

Fort Wayne's Historic Old Fort is inviting people out to hear ghost stories, if you dare!

You can explore the Fort by night and hear tales of actual encounters with the Fort's ghosts as told by re-enactors, visitors and "ghost watchers. The tours happen in conjunction with Downtown Fort Wayne's Fright Night.

Tour Admission is $5, children under 9 free with an adult. The tours begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 20th. Ticket sales close at 9:30 p.m. and the final tour of the night starts at 10:30 p.m.