FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic on Interstate 69 on Fort Wayne’s north side was slowed Monday morning.

A crash was reported at the 316 mile marker, at the Dupont Road interchange. A vehicle hit the median wall.

Southbound traffic was still able to get around the crash but two lanes were blocked, causing a backup in the area.

Traffic was flowing again by 9:40 a.m.