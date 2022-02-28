FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of a major south-to-north thoroughfare through Fort Wayne will see lane closures in March.

INDOT on Monday announced the right two lanes of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street from Main Street to Baltes Avenue would be closed beginning next Monday, March 7, for utility work. The work will take about three weeks, INDOT said.

During the closure, motorists should expect delays or seek another route, INDOT added.

The city of Fort Wayne confirmed the utility work was necessary ahead of a major reconstruction of the bridge over the St. Marys River. Significant upgrades are planned for the bridge, including a pedestrian area separate from the three traffic lanes, “bump out areas” for pedestrians to snap photos or take in the view, accent lighting and a new name – the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A rendering of the renovated Spy Run Avenue bridge near Superior Street in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

Work will begin this spring, the city said. The project was first announced in 2019.

Mayor Tom Henry in his State of the City address earlier this month discussed the project.

“Renovating this signature gateway will provide motorists and pedestrians with safe and innovative ways to navigate our city,” Henry said in the speech.