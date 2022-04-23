FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One motorcycle driver has critical injuries after a crash Saturday morning. It happened near West Tillman Road and Lower Huntington Road, where lanes are blocked off during the investigation.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the scene around 3:18 a.m. on reports of a crash with injuries. Witnesses reported a running motorcycling lying in the middle of the road. Officers said they found the adult male driver nearby, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found the driver- the only one on the motorcycle- was traveling westbound on Tillman Road, lost control of the vehicle as the road curved, and hit the guardrail south of Lower Huntington Road. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Southbound lanes of traffic are blocked off at Tillman Road between Calhoun Street and Lower Huntington Road while crews investigate.

WANE 15 was on the scene. We will provide updates as we learn more information.