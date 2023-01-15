FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lane restrictions will begin Monday morning on East Superior Street due to sewer construction.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., one westbound lane will be open between Lafayette and Barr Street. One travel lane will be open in each direction between Barr Street and Clinton. The intersection at Superior and Barr will still be open.

The project includes removing “abandoned gas mains” to make room for a sewer pipe. An additional stormwater pipe is also included in this project. These lane restrictions will remain in place through the beginning of May.