FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Thursday, March 30, crews will begin installing a 24-inch water main under the St. Marys River from West Fourth Street to the area south of the river. During construction, Clinton Street will have two lanes closed at Fourth and the Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge. One traffic lane on the bridge’s east side will remain open during the construction. Motorists should allow for extra travel time or plan a different route.

Additionally, Fourth Street will be closed to all traffic between Clinton and North Calhoun Street during construction.

Weather issues could impact the project, but expectations are that the work will last about four weeks.