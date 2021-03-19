Lane closures planned for US-20 near Middlebury

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that tree removal on US-20 will require lane closures starting on or after March 22, weather permitting.

The closures are happening between S.R. 15 and C.R. 35 near Middlebury, INDOT said. The contractor responsible for the project will have flaggers controlling traffic during the closures.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area due to hilly conditions throughout the project area as well as closures possibly causing lines to form, INDOT said.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.