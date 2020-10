FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At approximately 9:36 p.m., police responded to a crash with injuries, according to the FWPD activity log, at the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Coliseum Boulevard.

Dispatch says lanes are closed but could not give specific directions.

No other information has been released.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.