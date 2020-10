FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lanes have reopened on Lewis Street following two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Police were called to a traffic accident with injuries at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection on Lewis Street and Ohio Street.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that there were two vehicles involved in the crash with two passengers in each vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.