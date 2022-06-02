AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Construction is scheduled to start on or after June 4 on a stretch of I-69 in DeKalb County that will require the closure of one lane.

Crews will be working in the southbound right lane and shoulder between C.R. 27 and Auburn Drive. The work is expected to last for one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, there will be speed and width restrictions in place in the work zone.

INDOT urges motorists to consider worker safety and slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.