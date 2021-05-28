Landing Beer Co. to increase full time adult minimum wage to “family living wage”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Landing Beer Co. has announced plans to increase employees wages because the state’s minimum wage is “not a livable wage” at $7.25 per hour.

In a Facebook post, Landing Beer Co. said, “while we believe in the role of an entry-level position for younger folks entering the workforce, we also believe that hard-working individuals within the service industry should be compensated in a sustainable way.”

For adults working full time, the company said it will increase the minimum wage to a “family living wage” of $17.83 per hour.

“[Adjusting the minimum wage] is a financially risky move for our business: it will add substantial dollars to our annual payroll expense. But it is a calculated risk that centers our beliefs and desires in balance with financial discipline,” the post said.

Landing Beer Co. said that while it has not reached the goal yet, it is excited to have reached this milestone to round out the past 12 months.

For more information on the Landing Beer Co., visit the company’s website.