HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment.

ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.

A $600,000 project started in 2020 to improve the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve. ACRES said that, along with making the headquarters more accessible to visitors, the renovations also increase the capacity to protect more local land.

The space also includes a new maintenance barn for the ACRES stewardship crew, office renovations, and a new observation deck.