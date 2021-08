FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Jay County chef with connections to Louisiana is working to get help to his native part of the country, following the destruction of Hurricane Ida. Chris Smith, of T'ophers Place, Cajun and Creole Restaurant in Portland, has been using the restaurant's facebook page in an effort to collect supplies and track down pilots.

Smith moved to Jay County with his son in 2019. He experienced Hurricane Katrina first-hand and told WANE 15 'it hurts' to see the destruction from a distance. According to Smith, he was homeless at one point in his life and feels for those who have lost homes or possessions in the storm.