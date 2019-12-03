Land at Ardmore, Lower Huntington prepared for industrial use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The bustling industrial area along Ardmore Avenue could grow closer to Airport Expressway as the process has started to prepare an empty field for industrial businesses.

A plan has been filed with the Department of Planning Services to rezone about 22 acres of land west of Ardmore, south of Lower Huntington Road.

The open field was changed from agricultural use to commercial and residential nearly decade ago.

According to the planning staff report, an original development plan included retail and office space along Ardmore, but the nearby industrial environment has intensified since then. There’s also a note saying an average of nearly 9,000 cars pass by the property each day, which makes it unfit for a residential neighborhood, something it was re-zoned for.

The new plan shows the land being divvied up into six industrial lots with new drives paved into the center of it. Despite a count of lots being included in the plan, no specific companies have been listed as being a part of the project.

Ardmore Plaza has been listed on the agenda for the city’s monthly public hearing, set for Monday, December 9 at Citizens Square.