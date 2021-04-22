Lakeland Internet furthers expansion of coverage area to surrounding lakes

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland Internet expands its coverage in Northeast Indiana to Big and Little Otter Lakes and Crooked Lake with two additional towers.

With the two new towers, 1,200 households are now eligible to receive broadband internet service from Lakeland. Mark Byler, General Manager of Lakeland Internet, said, “Many of the residents near those two locations had no option for fast and reliable internet prior to this expansion. We continue to look for strategic locations around the region where we can add equipment on a tower and bring internet coverage to areas where it hasn’t been available.”

Lakeland Internet started a partnership program to work with people in the added areas who have old TV antenna towers, adding equipment to them so people immediately surrounding the tower site can gain broadband internet access.