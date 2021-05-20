Lake City Skiers kick of 2021 season titled ‘Finding Nemo’

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Lake City Skiers announced they will kick off the 2021 season titled “Finding Nemo” with a performance at their home site on Hidden Lake in Warsaw on May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Sundays throughout the summer the team performs free ski shows at Hidden Lake. The shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about one hour. The bleachers seat about 2,000 people, but the team said spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Concessions are also available and parking is free.

In addition to their 26 home shows the team said it will host the 2021 City of Lakes tournament on June 19. Along with the team competition there will be individual’s competition for 180 swivel, 360 open swivel, strap doubles, freestyle jump and pairs jump.

For more information and a full schedule, visit www.lakecityskiers.org or follow the team on Facebook.