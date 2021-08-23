Lake City Skiers dedicate Allstar show to first responders, those killed on 9/11

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Lake City Skiers announced that this year’s Allstar show will be dedicated to first responders and the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2002.

The Sept. 11 show will feature a number of guest skiers from across the country including past and present Team USA members, National champions in Individuals and Hall of fame members, Lake City Skiers said.

“This is a rare opportunity for you to see all of these great athletes in one show as they join us in performing our biggest show of the year,” the organization said.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and concessions stand will open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m. with a special tribute to our heroes.

Tickets are $15 – $20 and can be purchased here.