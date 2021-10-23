Lagro man dies in Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One man has died after a single-vehicle crash just south of Lagro, Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, Teizo Fox, 41, of Lagro was driving south of Baumbaeur Road in a 2015 Kia Soul. As Fox approached a stop sign at the T-intersection of Country Road 325 East, police said he failed to stop and carried on into the intersection.

Fox traveled through the intersection and then crossed Baumbaeur Road. His vehicle then struck a large rock on the south side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP is still investigating the crash.