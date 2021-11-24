LaGrange woman hospitalized after Tuesday morning crash in Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – A LaGrange woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a morning crash.

Just before 9 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 1150 W and U.S. 20 on reports of a crash.

Responding crews report that a 2003 Silver Subaru Forester driven by Brenndon Way, 20, was stopped on 1150, looked both ways and attempted to turn east onto U.S. 20. While turning, the Subaru was hit y a 2016 red Chevrolet Trax driven by Betty Holmes, 60, on its passenger side front bumper.

Way told police that he didn’t see the Chevrolet before turning.

Police said Holmes was taken to a LaGrange hospital with complaints of pain.