LaGrange Town Council meet tonight; possible rate hike

LaGRANGE, Ind. (WANE)- The LaGrange Town Council will meet tonight, to discuss a possible rate hike.

The council will hold a public hearing to discuss a potential sewer rate increase. The increase will help pay for improvements to the town’s 20-year-old wastewater plant.

The council meeting starts at 6 p.m., with a public hearing following at 7 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend in-person or over Zoom.

Here is the information for the zoom meeting:

LaGrange Town Council Zoom Meeting

Passcode: 890394