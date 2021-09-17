LaGrange man killed when vehicle hits him while walking in grass

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along side the road.

Police and medics were called just after 9:30 a.m. to 2715 South C.R. 050 West in LaGrange.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, John D. Lehman, 82, was walking in the grass along C.R. 050 when he was struck by a northwest-bound 2006 Buick sedan driven by 63-year-old Neil Peirson.

Lehman suffered head trauma and “possibly internal trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Peirson told investigators he’d been working for some 18 hours leading up to the crash, the report said. Police said the location of the sun could have played a role, too, police said.

Peirson did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, the report said.