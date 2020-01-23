LaGrange County manufacturing plant to close, 197 to lose jobs

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Dometic Corporation has announced it plans to close its manufacturing plant in LaGrange which will result in permanent layoffs for all of its 197 employees.

According to the Dometic website, the company makes a variety of products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks, cars as well as boats.

The LaGrange plant, located at 509 S. Poplar Street is expected to cease operations on March 31 according to a WARN notice sent by Dometic to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.