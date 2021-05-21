LaGrange County community mourning loss of man pulled from Little Turkey Lake

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Duane Bowman III could be best described by associates and loved ones as a coach, mentor and friend.

Over the last 24 hours, the LaGrange County community has reflected on the loss of Bowman, whose body was pulled from Little Turkey Lake Thursday morning.

Bowman, 69, was perhaps most recognized as a youth baseball coach for the Stroh Youth League. The baseball league’s Facebook accounted posted Thursday, thanking Bowman for all the time he put into helping kids through the years.

Groups from Prairie Heights Community Schools have also offered their condolences to Bowman’s loved ones. Students at Prairie Heights Middle School wore their Stroh Youth League jerseys prior to a baseball game on Thursday.

“Duane Bowman has spent numerous hours mentoring countless young people in multiple sports and activities within our school community,” wrote the official Prairie Heights Middle School account.

The Prairie Heights football account tweeted Thursday, “Duane was always a very supportive man to the youth of our community, and of many things in our community!”