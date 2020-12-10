LaGrange Co. Sheriff’s Dept warn about phone scam

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange Co Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that is going on in the area.

Residents are receiving phone calls displaying a local number but when answered it is someone saying that their Google, Apple or iCloud account has been compromised. Then attempts to get the resident to send them money to fix this issue, the department said.

“Do NOT fall for this scam and do not give out any personal information,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Residents are advised to warn others in their family about this scam to help prevent them from falling victim.