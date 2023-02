FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are getting a heads up about a month-long closure of lanes on the Lafayette Street bridge.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the left two lanes of the bridge at the intersection of Superior and Lafayette/US 27 will be closed, INDOT Northeast said on Facebook.

For about a month, INDOT said, traffic will only go through the right lane while crews work on the sewers.