FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family-run Kuehnert Dairy Farm is welcoming visitors to the Fall Festival for another year of seasonal fun.

The annual tradition for many residents in the area kicks off Friday, and the last day to enjoy the festivities is Oct. 29. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Fun on the farm includes a corn maze, hay rides, and food like the signature Mousetrap Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Admission is $15 per person, and children under 2 years old get in free. A season pass is $25 per person. Visitors can buy tickets in person or online.