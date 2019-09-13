Kuehnert Dairy Farm fall festival returns for it’s seventh year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kuehnert Dairy Farm begins it’s annual Fall Festival for the seventh year.

The festival runs for seven consecutive weekends, starting Saturday, September 14th and ending on Sunday, October 27th. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday you’ll be able to enjoy the many attractions that the festival offers.

Popular attractions that are returning include the corn maze, hayrides, dairy farm tours, Holy Cow football, and and pumpkin painting. New this year is a pedal car track, which was inspired by the Indianapolis 500. There is something fun for everyone at the festival, regardless of age.

“This is awesome you know, this is the seventh year that we’ve done our annual fall festival here at Kuehnert Dairy Farm. You know, it’s so awesome to get the support from the community. Everybody comes out and wants to see what is going on, on a dairy farm. You know, one of the coolest things is to see the people that come back every year. It’s amazing, I see them all the way through every weekend and they keep coming back every year. It’s awesome to get the support from the community like we’ve had,” said Kuehnert Dairy Farm manager, Andrew Kuehnert.

You can try out the popular sandwich called “The Mousetrap”, which was created by Andrew Kuehnert. This grilled cheese sandwich won the award for Ultimate Grilled Cheese at the Sate Fair.

Admission to the fair is $10 and children under the age of two are free. The festival runs each weekend from 6-10 PM on Friday’s, 10 AM to 10 PM on Saturday’s, and noon until 5 PM on Sunday’s.