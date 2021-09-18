Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival celebrates 9th season, opening weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s 6th-generation family farm is in its 9th season of the Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival.

The 2021 season began Friday and continues only on weekends through October 31.

With 124 years of family farming, this year’s themed corn maze “The Legacy Lives On” and festival activities are a tribute to the family patriarch, Alan Kuehnert.

Open hours this weekend are Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 per person and children 2 years old and under are free. Admission includes all 30+ attractions on the farm, with only additional charge for food, drinks, and pumpkins.

To help keep everyone safe, Kuehnert Dairy asks all guests to respect the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, follow personal hygiene practices, and stay home if not feeling well.

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm is located on 6532 W Cook Road.