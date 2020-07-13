Kroger to stop giving coin change in response to nationwide coin shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The nationwide coin shortage, due to COVID-19, is becoming ever present with stores posting signs asking customers to either pay with an electronic form of payment or pay with exact change.

Related Content COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage Video

Kroger announced Monday that its cashiers will stop returning coins as change to customers who pay with cash. Instead, cusomters will have two options to collect their change:

they can add the change to a loyalty card to apply on their next visit, or

round up and donate to the Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation to help area food banks.

Kroger said that customers should see information posted in their store within the next few days.

The approach will continue until “the shortage abates,” Kroger siad in a news release.

The coin shortage has forced many businesses from gas stations to retail stores to adapt. Businesses such as Five Below have asked customers to bring in change to exchange for dollar bills in an effort to make up for the loss in coin circulation.