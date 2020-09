FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kroger announced they will be holding a flu shot drive in stores, by appointment, instead of holding the original event at the Coliseum.

The company says that due to registrations, they will be providing vaccines from stores.

Individuals wishing to receive a flu shot are asked to make an appointment and complete their pre-visit paperwork online. Kroger will reschedule those who are registered for the second session.