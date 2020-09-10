Kroger to hold drive-thru flu shot centers at the Coliseum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Kroger has announced plans for a comprehensive flu shot program that includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations with online booking.

The company will hold flu shot centers at the Memorial Coliseum on September 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and director of Health & Wellness in Kroger Central Division. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tested in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Since March, more than 370,000 Americans have already been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, marking the potential for a significant burden on the already taxed healthcare system. In addition, according to symptom lists published by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar, which may create the potential for confusion, anxiety, and loss of productivity as schools and businesses work through their COVID-19 plans and protocols.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” continued Fox. “That’s why it’s so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”

To receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.