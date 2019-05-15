Kroger to donate a portion of sales to zoo for 2019 Zoo Day

The annual Kroger Zoo Day campaign is about to come to a close for the year, but not before the grocery chain makes a significant donation.

As part of Zoo Day, area Kroger stores will donate a portion of Wednesday’s sales to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

As a thank you to customers who shop at Kroger on Wednesday, the zoo will offer free admission for one child with a paying adult on Saturday, May 18. All you have to do is display a receipt from Wednesday, May 15.

The donation is part of a campaign that lasts several weeks each year. This year’s campaign kicked off on April 26 and runs through May 18.

During that time, area Kroger stores have been collecting donations of $1, $3, $5, or more at checkout.

Last year, those efforts led to a record $40,209 donation to the zoo. That combined with Kroger’s sales contribution for a total donation of more than $85,000.

Scott’s Foods started the Zoo Day campaign in 1993. When Kroger acquired Scott’s, they continued the tradition. Now in its 27th year, it has raised nearly $2 million for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Those donations have helped make several improvements and expansions possible at the zoo over the years.

Most recently, the zoo remodeled its famous Monkey Island and otter exhibit, and added a new paved parking lot.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is open every day through mid-October. It’s located at 3411 Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne. For ticket information and hours, click here.