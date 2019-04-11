Huntington Owen's to close due to 'poor financial performance' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Kroger's Central Division will be closing one of its Owen's Market locations in Huntington.

The grocery chain announced the closure on Wednesday for the Owen's store at 1245 S. Jefferson Street.

Company leaders say the closing is due to the store's poor financial performance. Corporate has been monitoring the store for a while, hoping the it would improve.

The store will be closed within 30 days.

Hundreds of people commented on the WANE 15 Facebook post about the closure. Some expressed sadness and disappointment, while others see the move as necessary.

Kroger says Huntington customers can still stop at the Owen's three miles away on Guilford Street.

Most associates at the Jefferson Street store will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other Kroger familly stores in the area.