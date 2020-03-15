Kroger to adjust store hours starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Kroger announced Sunday it will adjust hours at its Central Division stores, including those in northeast Indiana, to “better serve our customers and support the needs of our associates.” The Central Division includes stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Effective at closing Sunday, Kroger, Pay Less and Owen’s stores will temporarily shift operating hours to 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The company says the change will allow for more time restock items and to pay more attention to cleaning.

The move comes as customers flock to grocery stores around the country to stock up on all sorts of items in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In some places, store shelves have been wiped clean of items. Cleaning supplies including sanitizing wipes as well as toilet paper and hand sanitizer are in especially short supply.

