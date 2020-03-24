Kroger staff focusing on food and supplies ‘most in demand’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Hoosiers prepare for the beginning of the state’s Stay-At-Home order, the people with Kroger have been working to get essentials on the shelves, making some headway restocking.

“We admittedly have some challenges in certain products, but the supply chain is strong,” Kroger Spokesperson Eric Halvorson told WANE 15. “So we are eager to restore the wide variety of items people expect at Kroger. In the short term, though, our focus is on the food and supplies most in demand during these challenging times.”

Kroger’s situation has been similar to other chains over the past couple of weeks. In some big stores, empty shelves replaced rows of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, pasta, bread and milk as customers rush in and stock up on what they may need for an extended period.

Pressure on the stores may have intensified with Governor Eric Holcomb’s order, but the pace of shopping could slow as people ‘hunker down.’

“It will be interesting to see the pace of shopping in Fort Wayne and across Indiana once the Remain at Home order is in effect,” Halvorson said. “Business slowed at our stores in Illinois when that state enacted a similar declaration.”

On Tuesday morning, WANE 15 found workers at one Fort Wayne store cleaning shopping carts before handing them out at the door, as opposed to giving shoppers the option of taking a wipe and doing it themselves.

Kroger’s CEO echoed Governor Holcomb in shopping for only what is truly needed.

“Be patient,” CEO Rodney McMullen said. “Be kind to one another and our associates. Shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish.”