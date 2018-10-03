Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kroger's Fight Cancer Day will be held Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

For the past 40 years, Kroger has taken a stand and fought to end cancer. The grocery chain is continuing that commitment again this year.

Kroger's "Fight Cancer Day" kicks off a month-long campaign to raise money for cancer research, services and support.

The 40th Annual “Fight Cancer Day” will be held Wednesday when 3 percent of all sales across 17 northeast Indiana Kroger stores will be donated to the American Cancer Society, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Francine’s Friends.

"Our program has a unique and long history with Kroger, and we continue to bring the Francine Friend's coach to area Kroger stores in the Fort Wayne area throughout the year," Marita Dwight-Smith of Francine's Friends said. "This is about making early detection available to ALL women in our community, regardless of any barriers, which is why we are thrilled to join forces each October with Kroger."

Customers can also donate to the local cancer organizations in increments of $1, $3 or $5 throughout the month of October at checkout.

"Thanks to all of our passionate supporters, the American Cancer Society is able to make an even greater impact and create a world with less cancer by helping those who have already been diagnosed, those who may face a diagnosis in the future, and by helping others avoid a diagnosis altogether as a result of increased education and risk reduction," said Mindy Torres of the American Cancer Society of Northeast Indiana.

Kroger District Manager Chris Gomez said he is thrilled to be a part of yet another 'Fight Cancer Day.'

“We are incredibly grateful to our associates and our customers – and, of course, to our survivors – for once again stepping up to support the fight against cancer and the important role each of these agencies plays in our region,” Gomez said.

The 2017 Kroger Fight Cancer Day raised roughly $76,000. The 2018 total is expected to push the total raised in the event’s history to more than $5 million.