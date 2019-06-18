Kroger raises $80K for Fort Wayne zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kroger stores raised more than $80,000 for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo during the grocer’s annual Zoo Day campaign.

A Kroger representative on Tuesday presented Zoo officials with a donation of $80,118. The funds were raised through Kroger’s Zoo Day campaign, held in May.

All told, Kroger customers donated $45,118 during the campaign.

Over the last 27 years since the Zoo Day fundraiser began, $1,993,053 has been raised to support the Zoo.

“We are incredibly proud and gratified in this partnership with Kroger and the public,” said Jim Anderson, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Executive Director. “Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the customers and associates of Kroger on another successful Zoo Day.”