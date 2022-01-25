Kroger offering free N95 masks to customers

Kroger will offer customers up to three N95 masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The grocer said Tuesday it would serve as an access point to free N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Beginning Thursday, customers can visit the pharmacy inside local Kroger stores to receive up to three free non-surgical N95 masks.

“Kroger is grateful for our ongoing role in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Kroger pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. To schedule an appointment, visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine.