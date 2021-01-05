Kroger looking to hire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kroger Central Division announced Sunday it has openings and is looking to hire.

The hiring opportunity aims to ease employment concerns for people struggling through the pandemic, the press release said. Through 2020, this division of Kroger, serving four states, has hired 12,908 associates – many from restaurants, hotels and other businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“At Kroger, we know COVID-19 will continue to affect every aspect of our daily lives and operations for some time. We are taking proactive steps to ensure our stores and facilities are clean, safe and appropriately staffed as well as shelves are full of fresh food and essentials and our supply chain and e-commerce solutions continue to operate efficiently,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Every action we’re taking requires friendly, caring and dedicated associates, so we’re recruiting talent to join our team in the new year.”

Kroger offers competitive pay and benefits plus flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products.

“While 2020 challenged us all in many ways, it has been an uplifting experience to be able to provide bridge jobs to thousands of unemployed workers and serve and support our associates, customers and communities by living Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit,” Juergensen said. “Others have discovered why Kroger says, Come for a job. Stay for a career.”

Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.