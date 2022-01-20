Kroger hiring 35 workers for Fort Wayne stores at event Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kroger will hold a hiring event Friday to hire 35 workers for its Fort Wayne stores.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center at 4120 N. Clinton Street.

Kroger is hiring for its Kroger Pickup curbside grocery service. The grocer said demand for Kroger Pickup has grown dramatically in the past two years.

Employees will receive competitive pay with perks, discounts and a variety of other benefits, Kroger said.

Job seekers unable to attend the hiring fair may apply online at https://www.thekrogerco.com/careers/.