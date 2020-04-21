Kroger expands Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program for COVID-19 relief

The following release is from the Kroger Central Division:

(Indianapolis, IN.) — COVID-19 created new challenges in our communities. Demand is up at local food banks. Many of their new clients never expected to need such assistance. For them, Kroger invites shoppers to support our COVID-19 Response Fund.

Kroger established this Fund to address the urgent and increasing needs arising from the current health crisis. “This Fund is an extension of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Kroger aims to end hunger in the communities it serves and that mission has never been more important than it is today.”

Through the newly established Fund, Kroger and the Foundation aim to direct $10 million in local, state and national grants to pandemic response efforts. To accelerate the response efforts, Kroger and the Foundation have launched new charitable giving platforms, offering customers easy ways to meaningfully give back to their communities. Customers can easily and quickly support the Fund in the following ways.

· Round Up to End Hunger:

Customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or commit a donation of their choice ($1, $5 and $10 in value) at check lanes and fuel center kiosks.

· Direct Giving (Online): Customers can direct individual gifts to the Fund in the amount of their choice at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.

The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has committed more than $6 million to date to nonprofit partners addressing urgent COVID-19 response efforts, such as:

· $3 million equally distributed between Feeding America and No Kid Hungry to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities. The funding supports local food banks and initiatives to ensure children have access to meals even if schools are closed.

· $250,000 to Meals on Wheels America to support the immediate replenishment of shelf-stable and frozen meals, transportation and personnel costs incurred from the closure of senior center meal sites, telephone assurance and other tech-based programs to check in on isolated seniors and help them easily find local Meals on Wheels resources online, and continued education and public awareness to ensure continued emergency support for seniors.