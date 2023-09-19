FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those who shop at the Kroger location at Coventry Lane may be used to hearing singing from one of the store’s employees.

The tunes come from Elle Barnett, an employee who delivers curbside pickup orders and has a passion for music.

“Music is so incredibly ingrained into my personality and my life,” Barnett said. “It’s second-nature to me.”

Although it started as something Barnett simply enjoyed doing, Barnett said the singing has turned into something more.

“It started out as just a thing that I sort of do, but it sort of turned into a way to keep myself calm and a way to entertain others around me who want to hear it,” Barnett said.

Barnett told WANE 15 being able to sing at work is “utterly fantastic,” and Barnett appreciates that Kroger allows the singing.

“I’m going to miss it if I ever find another job somewhere else because I know a lot of other places that are hiring aren’t going to let me do something like this,” Barnett said.