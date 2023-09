FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The food pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne was given a donation of $5,000 Thursday morning to further the mission of giving back to the community.

Friends of the University pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne

Kroger presented a donation to the Friends of the University Pantry totaling $5,000 in gift cards.

The pantry is open to the community on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in room G36 of Walb Union. It’s also available at the student housing clubhouse on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.