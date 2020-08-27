Kroger donates produce to support Community Harvest Food Bank’s ‘Farm to Food Bank’ program

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is giving farm-fresh produce to area families with the help of Kroger.

Community Harvest Food Bank was gifted $100,000 from Kroger to support their ‘Farm to Food Bank’ program, which provides fresh fruit and vegetables to families in need.

Kroger bought produce from three area farms, including Shared Harvest Farm Kurtz Farm and Schmucker Farm. To date, more than 200 thousand pounds of produce has been harvested for distribution to families in northeast Indiana.

“We do get produce being donated throughout the year and again we get a little more during the summer with what folks are putting in their gardens but nothing like the idea of what we are talking about we are dealing with 21-thousand one hundred clients each week, we have 400 agencies that we supply food to and it’s been a great response from our clients,” said John Wolf, CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank.

The produce includes: cantaloupe, watermelon, sweet corn, green beans, edamame, broccoli, cabbage, and peppers.

“We admire the resourcefulness and creativity demonstrated by Community Harvest – especially this year,” said Eric Halvorson, Kroger Manager of Corporate Affairs, Central Division. “Demand for food is up dramatically. Too many Hoosiers worry whether they can feed their families. Kroger is proud to support Shared Harvest Farm and the Farm to Food Bank program. This is a natural partnership for us as we strive to strengthen our hometowns by expanding availability of healthy food.”

For more information about hunger relief programs at Community Harvest Food Bank, or to find out how you can participate, please visit www.CHFB.org.